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How to Buy: Adidas Adizero EVO SL EXO

The Adizero EVO SL EXO is available now on Complex Shop for $150 in two colorways.

Adidas Adizero EVO SL EXO
Adidas

Adidas has brought the Adizero EVO SL EXO to Complex Shop in two colorways and they’re ready to add to your running shoe rotation.

How to buy the Adidas Adizero EVO SL EXO

The Adizero EVO SL EXO is the performance-forward evolution of the Adizero EVO SL line. Where the standard EVO SL leans into speed, the EXO variant layers on a structural Exoskeleton upper that wraps the foot for a more locked-in feel without sacrificing the shoe's lightweight character. The result is a runner built for runners who want their gear to look as deliberate as it performs.

Under the foot, Lightstrike Pro foam handles cushioning duties, which is the same midsole compound Adidas has leaned on across its racing lineup for its combination of low weight and energy return.

The Adidas Adizero EVO SL EXO is available on Complex for $150. Shop for Adidas at Complex Shop.

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