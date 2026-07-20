Adidas has brought the Adizero EVO SL EXO to Complex Shop in two colorways and they’re ready to add to your running shoe rotation.

How to buy the Adidas Adizero EVO SL EXO

The Adizero EVO SL EXO is the performance-forward evolution of the Adizero EVO SL line. Where the standard EVO SL leans into speed, the EXO variant layers on a structural Exoskeleton upper that wraps the foot for a more locked-in feel without sacrificing the shoe's lightweight character. The result is a runner built for runners who want their gear to look as deliberate as it performs.