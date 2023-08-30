Travis Scott's Nike Mac Attack Collab Expected to Release Soon

Should Nike want to put some energy behind the Mac Attack’s return, working with the rapper is a safe bet to achieve that. SNKRS VP Lucy Rouse recently confirmed that Scott is the app’s biggest collaborator, saying that his sneakers receive the most entries “without fail.”

Keep an eye out for Travis x Mac Attack updates moving forward.



UPDATE (06/14): According to @zSneakerheadz and Sole Retriever, the Travis Scott x Nike Mac Attack collab is rumored to drop sometime this holiday season. As of now, the release of the project has yet to be confirmed by either of the parties involved.

UPDATE (08/30): Official product images of the Travis Scott x Nike Mac Attack collab have loaded on the backend of Nike's website. As of now, the project is slated to hit shelves this holiday season but the images may indicate that the sneaker could be released earlier than initially anticipated. Check back soon for updates.