Travis Scott's Nike Mac Attack Collab Expected to Release Soon

The seeds for the Nike Mac Attack’s return have been planted since early 2021, when LeBron James and Travis Scott were both unexpectedly spotted wearing vintage pairs of John McEnroe’s 1984 signature model. Since then, we’ve learned that the Mac Attack will indeed make its return to retail this year, including collaborative efforts with James Whitner’s Social Status. However, Whitner isn’t the only person with his own execution of the shoe.
Last night, Scott was spotted wearing the Mac Attack in an original grey and black colorway, this pair bearing the signature reverse Swoosh branding that’s become an identifier on his Nike and Air Jordan collaborations. It’s unclear whether or not this version of the Mac Attack will release to the public—the same scheme is expected to release with a traditionally positioned Swoosh.
Should Nike want to put some energy behind the Mac Attack’s return, working with the rapper is a safe bet to achieve that. SNKRS VP Lucy Rouse recently confirmed that Scott is the app’s biggest collaborator, saying that his sneakers receive the most entries “without fail.”
Keep an eye out for Travis x Mac Attack updates moving forward.
UPDATE (06/14): According to @zSneakerheadz and Sole Retriever, the Travis Scott x Nike Mac Attack collab is rumored to drop sometime this holiday season. As of now, the release of the project has yet to be confirmed by either of the parties involved.
UPDATE (08/30): Official product images of the Travis Scott x Nike Mac Attack collab have loaded on the backend of Nike's website. As of now, the project is slated to hit shelves this holiday season but the images may indicate that the sneaker could be released earlier than initially anticipated. Check back soon for updates.