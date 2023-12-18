Another Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Collab Rumored for 2024

Not only are Travis Scott and Jordan Brand expected to continue releasing Air Jordan 1s in 2024 with a "Black/Olive" colorway arriving late next year, but rumors of another collaboration have hit the net.

According to Kicks Finder on Twitter, a Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low in a women's-exclusive "Canary/Racer Blue/Light Silver/Gum Medium Brown" makeup will hit retailers in November 2024. There are no leaked images of the purported sneaker project and likely won't surface for months, but trusted leaker @zSneakerheadz on Instagram has provided a mock-up depiction.

The shoe is expected to feature a white leather upper that's paired with vibrant yellow overlays and matching shoelaces. Travis' signature reverse Swoosh logo appears on the lateral side in black, while blue accents cover the "Nike Air" and "Cactus Jack" logos on the tongue. Rounding out the look is a sail-colored midsole and a gum outsole.

Despite early details surfacing, the release of the "Canary" Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low has yet to be announced by Jordan Brand. Check back soon for new developments in the coming months.