Adidas AE 1 Sample Colorway Pops Up

As Anthony Edwards continues to make his way through the postseason with the Timberwolves, his acclaimed first signature shoe, the Adidas AE 1, continues to show up in new varieties. This latest AE 1, a black pair with icy blue bottoms and grey accents on the toe, doesn’t appear to be an upcoming release but rather a sample that likely won’t hit retail.
Images of the sneaker arrived via the Instagram account yuanchengxin1, which posted a first look at the shoes on Tuesday. According to the post, the shoe shares a style code with the "New Wave" AE 1.
While this Adidas AE 1 probably won’t drop, Adidas does have more in the works for Edwards’ shoe. There’s an AE 1 Low coming, and there’s no doubt that the brand has at the very least started to dream up what a championship pair for Edwards might look like should his team reach the promised land come June.