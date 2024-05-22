Adidas AE 1 Sample Colorway Pops Up

As Anthony Edwards continues to make his way through the postseason with the Timberwolves, his acclaimed first signature shoe, the Adidas AE 1 , continues to show up in new varieties. This latest AE 1, a black pair with icy blue bottoms and grey accents on the toe, doesn’t appear to be an upcoming release but rather a sample that likely won’t hit retail.

Images of the sneaker arrived via the Instagram account yuanchengxin1 , which posted a first look at the shoes on Tuesday. According to the post, the shoe shares a style code with the "New Wave" AE 1.