Anthony Edwards Teases Adidas AE 1 Low

A low-top version of Anthony Edwards' first Adidas signature basketball shoe is coming.

Just moments ago, Edwards and Adidas Basketball shared a tongue-in-cheek video campaign on Instagram, which gave fans a preview of the previously unseen AE 1 Low. The latest spot plays off of the same theme as the introduction of the silhouette late last year, when Edwards called out other players' signature models.

The first Adidas AE 1 Low colorway features a two-tone color scheme, with pink side panels contrasting the black mesh on the tongue and eyelets. This specific pair also features a yellow Three Stripes logo on the heel counter and a pink outsole underneath.

Currently, release details for the Adidas AE 1 Low have yet to be announced by Edwards or the brand. Given the timing of the unveiling, expect Edwards to wear this new version of his signature shoe today when his Minnesota Timberwolves squad faces off against the Phoenix Suns for the NBA Playoffs.