Not only is the “Bred” Air Jordan 4 reportedly coming back in 2024, but it also appears that an original Air Jordan 1 style may also be returning next year.

According to trusted leakers @zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files on Instagram, the “Metallic Red” Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 is scheduled to drop in the first half of 2024. Leaked imagery of the purported retro has yet to surface and won’t likely for the next few months, but the mock-up depiction suggests it won’t deviate too much from the original 1985 release.

The Metallic Red” Air Jordan 1 High first released in ‘85 as part of a multi-shoe “Metallic” pack. Jordan Brand last reissued the style in May 2017.

As of now, the “Metallic Red” Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 is scheduled to drop in Spring 2024 for $200. Check back soon to Sole Collector for new developments including a first look in the coming months.



UPDATE (05/13): Initially rumored to be a reissue of the original “Metallic Red” colorway, @zSneakerheadz on Instagram revealed that a “Metallic Burgundy” Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 release will now take its place when it hits retailers in Spring 2024 for $200.

UPDATE (11/14): The "Metallic Burgundy” Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 isn't expected to arrive until Feb. 16, 2024, but we now have an early look at the upcoming retro courtesy of @Sneakerbardetroit and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram.