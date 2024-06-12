Nike Is Bringing Back the Aqua Turf

Nike is planning to bring back the Aqua Turf, a slip-on model from its All Conditions Gear line, as part of its Spring 2025 lineup, sneaker industry sources tell Complex. Next year’s retro will mark the first time the Aqua Turf has been re-released since its debut in the early 1990s.

Nike did not respond to a request for comment on the retro—the brand generally ignores any such requests relating to sneaker leaks.

The Nike Aqua Turf is a relative of the Aqua Sock , a minimalist Nike model from the 1980s meant for wear in water. The Aqua Turf was produced circa ‘92 and sold as part of Nike’s outdoor-focused All Conditions Gear line, per the box for a vintage pair listed on Ebay .

The Aqua Turf appeared in Nike’s Spring 1993 footwear catalog among a handful of other watersports shoes. The catalog described the Aqua Turf as the next generation of the Aqua Surf (from ‘92) and “designed to meet the needs of water-related activities and beach-related sports.” The Aqua Turf had four-way stretch mesh on the upper, a neoprene collar, a partial heel counter, and a full-length EVA midsole, according to Nike’s catalog.

The upcoming Aqua Turf men’s colorways include a black/off noir (style code FZ5627-001), a jade horizon (style code FZ5627-300), and a deep night/laser orange (style code FZ5627-500). Nike will also release for women an orewood brown/desert khaki colorway (style code FZ5628-100) and a vivid pink/light crimson colorway (style code FZ5628-600).

The 2025 retro of the Nike Aqua Turf will arrive with a $65 retail price, per one source.