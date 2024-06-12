'White Cement' Air Jordan 4 Is Reportedly Coming Back in 2025

The "White Cement" Air Jordan 4 is now joining the growing list of OG Air Jordans rumored to re-release in 2025.

News of the purported retro was first reported by @Eldenmonitors on Instagram and according to newly leaked info from Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz, the reissue will arrive sometime during the summer of next year.

There are no leaked images of the shoe at the time of writing but based on the early info, the upcoming version will closely resemble the original 1989 pair and will feature a white leather upper with speckled details on the wings, the heel tab, and midsole. The original "Nike Air" branding is also expected to appear on the heel.

Jordan Brand has retroed the "White Cement" Air Jordan 4 several times since '89 and the most recent pair arrived in 2016, which is pictured above.

Currently, release details for the purported "White Cement" Air Jordan 4 retro have yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand.