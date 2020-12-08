POV is a recurring first-person column whereby Complex employees have the opportunity to express their unique perspectives on an array of topics. In this column, proud Colombians Lariza Quintero (SEO Manager) and Kevin Orozco (Paid Media Manager, Consumer) discuss the significance of J Balvin's collab with Jordan Brand.

There's no denying that Latinx artists are becoming household names around the world. But among them, one name stands out to the Complex set for his shared obsessions in sneakers and streetwear: our fellow Colombian, J Balvin.

J Balvin is once again breaking the status quo and releasing his "Colores y Vibras" Air Jordan 1 High sneaker on Dec. 8, making him the first Latinx artist to have an official collaboration with Jordan Brand. Like Balvin's vibrant personality and captivating music, the sneaker is instantly unique: It comes with a tie-dye effect and interchangeable patches to match your mood.

J Balvin's Air Jordan 1 High 'Vibras Y Colores' Collaboration. Image via J Balvin

As two Colombians writing this piece, we wanted to honor this collaboration and acknowledge all the barriers José and his sneaker are breaking. Here, then, are six reasons why the J Balvin Air Jordan 1 collaboration is pa'l mundo y pa' la cultura (for the world and for the culture).