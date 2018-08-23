J Balvin and McDonald's have rolled out a major collaboration from their recently announced partnership.

On Thursday, the reggaeton superstar and fast-food giant released a full range of merch. It takes cues from Balvin's fifth studio album Colores, as it goes heavy on the vibrant colors and bold geometric patterns. Pieces include co-branded bucket hats, aprons, chairs, house shoes, rings, watches, and even bed sheets.

You can check out the collection below. The items are available now at J Balvin's official webstore for a limited time only, and fans can expect more surprises from this partnership.

"It's been incredible to see all the excitement from fans over the past week," Balvin explained. "Not only did I want to bring my personality to the McDonald's menu, I also wanted to share my energy and creativity in a way that elevates our partnership through an exclusive merch collection that we created with my team. Now people can collect a piece of this collaboration and have it forever… lego!"

The drop comes more than a week after McDonald's launched J Balvin's very own meal. The menu item, which is available now at participating restaurants through Nov. 1, consists of a Big Mac, fries with ketchup, and Oreo McFlurry.

The artist spoke about the collaboration in a recent interview with Complex, saying it was an honor to follow in the footsteps of Michael Jordan and Travis Scott, who launched his McDonald's collaboration back in September.

"It is crazy because we’re talking about Michael Jordan and Travis Scott. So it’s a blessing," he said. "And the fact that I’m Latino… I consider myself a global citizen, but I’m from Medellín, Colombia, and this is the first time they’re working with a Latino. It’s a big campaign, so I feel really proud of it. And yeah, I can’t wait to see people who wait in line and buy the J Balvin meal and support the culture. It’s really dope."

Head here to grab the merch.