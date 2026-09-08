Lariza Quintero
Joined August 2018 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories
Lariza Quintero1116 days ago
Presented By
New York City Football Club
These Latina-Owned Brands Want You To Celebrate The Small Luxuries In Life
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month today and always with Macy’s and Latina-Owned brands such as Syd + Pia NYC, Caley Cosmetics, Silvia Cobos, & Leonisa.
Lariza Quintero1464 days ago
Why the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Is Important for Latinx Culture
J Balvin is breaking sneaker barriers with his "Colores y Vibras" AJ1 release. Here's why the collaboration is important for Latinx culture.
Lariza Quintero2109 days ago
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