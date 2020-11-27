Bad Bunny released new music late last night, delivering his third album of 2020, called El Último Tour del Mundo. The Latin trap artist also dropped a new music video for his latest song, "Yo Visto Así," which includes a preview of what appears to be his upcoming collaboration with Adidas.

Several frames in the video show Bad Bunny wearing an unreleased version of the Adidas Forum sneaker while various skateboarders in the shots are seen rocking the Adidas Busenitz Vulc 2.0. Bad Bunny's Forum collab wears a predominantly brown color scheme, unlike the cream-based colorway that surfaced last month. The forthcoming version introduces new details to the classic model, including the artist's eye logo on the double-stacked tongue, a thicker ankle collar, and a toggle lacing setup at the heel.

At the time of press, Adidas has yet to reveal Bad Bunny's Forum collab, but it's expected to hit sneaker shelves sometime in 2021.

Bad Bunny isn't the only Latin artist releasing his own sneaker collaboration soon. Jordan Brand has confirmed that reggaeton superstar J Balvin's Air Jordan 1 High collab is releasing on Dec. 8.