Fans who tuned in to watch the premiere of Nike's new "The Story of Dunk" video series on the SNKRS app last week will have another opportunity to cop sold out Dunk styles that dropped this year.

The SNKRS app has notified select members that they have been granted access to a restock of previously released Nike Dunk High and Lows, although the specific styles were not revealed. The restock will take place on the SNKRS at 12 p.m. EST today.

Readers can check on the SNKRS app's inbox tab now to see if you were one of the lucky few granted access to the limited restock.