After getting a sneak peek earlier this month, Complex Networks and Netflix Originals' latest comedy series Sneakerheads is now available to stream.

Created by Jay Longino, the new comedy series highlights the life of ex-sneakerhead Devin, played by Allen Maldonado, who has reignited his love for sneakers after his friend Bobby, played by Andrew "King Bach" Bachelor, convinces him into a get-rich-quick scheme in hopes of copping rare kicks.

Maldonado and Bachelor are also joined in the Sneakerheads cast by Aja Evans, Jearnest Corchado, Justin Lee, Matthew Josten, and Yaani King Mondschein.

"The show may be called Sneakerheads but you don't have to be a collector or even know anything about shoes to relate to what it's really about," Longino said about the new series. "Things like friendship, family, and pursuit of a passion are themes that resonate with everyone. When I was a kid growing up in Atlanta, MJ gave me a pair of his game-worn White Cement 4s after he dropped 48 in them against the Hawks. A few years later, my mom accidentally sold them in a garage sale. I obviously didn't know it at the time, but that moment was the seed that ultimately grew into Sneakerheads."

Readers can stream the entire first season of Sneakerheads over on Netflix now.