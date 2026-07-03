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Illustration of three sneakers next to the numbers 1, 2, and 3 on a red background.
Style

Teach 'Lil Sneakerheads' About Numbers and Colors With These Books

The books aim to facilitate “an educational adventure” for children and adults alike.

Trace William Cowen570 days ago
Tom Hardy
Pop Culture

Tom Hardy Admits to Taking Sneakers From Movie Sets: 'That's the Law'

The 'Venom' star revealed that when it comes to sneakers on set, it's: 'Anything Tommy touches, Tommy takes.'

tara mahadevan619 days ago
Deadstock App
Sneakers

Deadstock App Is the New Way to Buy, Sell, and Trade Sneakers and Streetwear

“Created by sneakerheads for sneakerheads,” Deadstock App introduces a technologically-advanced marketplace to purchase sneakers, streetwear, and accessories.

Amber McKynzie1801 days ago
SoleSavy's Anna Bediones
Sneakers

How Anna Bediones and SoleSavy Are Creating Space for Women in Sneaker Culture

Anna talks about SoleSavy’s approach to creating a space for women and why they need their own exclusive community in order to grow within sneaker culture.

Kassandra Guagliardi1900 days ago
Holiday gift guide sneakers 2020
Sneakers

The Best Holiday Gifts for Sneakerheads This Year

From The Complex Sneaker of The Year book to a Bodega Rose sneaker planter, here are the 13 best holidays gifts for sneakerheads in 2020.

Lauren Cardenas2043 days ago
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shelby weaver abby albino makeway streetwear boutique
Sneakers

‘Makeway’ for Canada’s Only Standalone Women’s Streetwear Boutique

Abby Albino and Shelby Weaver want to carve out a space “for womxn, by womxn” in the sneaker community.

Isabelle Docto2064 days ago
king bach
Pop Culture

King Bach Is Low-Key Canadian and Has a Wild Drake Story

The actor, who stars in 'Sneakerheads' and 'Holidate,' says he returns to the Toronto neighbourhood of Rexdale every Christmas.

Alex Nino Gheciu2074 days ago
Sneakerheads Netflix
Music

The Story Behind the Music of 'Sneakerheads'

If you're going to make a show about sneakers, the music needs to be right. Here's the story behind the music in Complex's new Netflix series 'Sneakerheads.'

Eric Skelton2095 days ago
A pair of Oregon Air Jordan 4s gets scuffed in the Netflix show Sneakerheads
Sneakers

Why One Man Spent $6,000 on an Exclusive Jordan Just to Trash It

'Sneakerheads' creator Jay Longino talks gambling for a pair of 'Oregon' Jordan 4s and beating them up after his gamble paid off.

Lauren Cardenas2103 days ago
Allen Maldonado and Andrew Bachelor in Netflix's 'Sneakerheads'
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Watch the Official 'Sneakerheads' Trailer

Netflix and Complex's original comedy series 'Sneakerheads' debuts on Sept. 25. Watch the official trailer.

Khal2135 days ago
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sean go
Sneakers

Canadian Sneakerhead Sean Go's Top 10 Sleeper Pickups of 2020

We got the Toronto-based sneaker influencer to list his best low-key pickups of the year.

Coleman Molnar2137 days ago
Watch Less logo
Pop Culture

'Sneakerheads' Star Allen Maldonado is #1 on the Call Sheet | Watch Less, Episode 43

Allen Maldonado joins Watch Less to talk his working relationship with Kenya Barris, training to portray a wrestler, and Netflix's 'Sneakerheads'.

Complex2157 days ago
sneaker
Pop Culture

Complex's New Netflix Original Comedy 'Sneakerheads' Coming in September

'Sneakerheads,' created by Jay Longino, stars Allen Maldonado as an ex-sneakerhead who's lured back into the game only to find himself $5,000 in the hole.

Trace William Cowen2159 days ago
sneakerheads
Sneakers

8 Canadian Sneakerheads on How They're Surviving Quarantine

Canada’s finest sneaker influencers on what originally sold them on sneakers and what they think the pandemic means for the market's future.

Josh Walker2257 days ago

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