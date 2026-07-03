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Gone are the days of sneakerheads taking absurd sneaker pics. Do we need to bring it back?Matt Welty
OneVeracity was one of the earliest Sneaker YouTube faces, but he left it all behind to pursue his career. Here's his reflections on his time on YouTube.Matt Welty
Brantford-born Devyn Nekoda chatted with Complex Canada about her role in the Disney+ film 'Sneakerella,' her Canadian roots, and sneakerhead culture.Calum Marsh
In our latest episode of Northern Soles, Toronto sneakerhead Andy Dang shares with you some of the best upcoming sneakers that should be on your radar.Andy Dang