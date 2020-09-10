On Sept. 25, you can add one more thing to your list of things sneakerheads can do during quarantine by diving into Sneakerheads, a new Complex Networks original production starring Allen Maldonado (black-ish, The Last O.G.) and created by Jay Longino, who also serves as showrunner. The series also features Andrew "King Bach" Bachelor in a starring role, and is directed by Dave Meyers, who has been directing music videos for the last two decades, including recent ones like Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later" and Kendrick Lamar's "Humble."

Aimed directly at kids who live and breath sneaker culture, Sneakerheads is fast-paced and hilarious, with Maldonado being able to flex his leading man chops—which makes sense, considering that Bach is ever ready to take over a scene. You can check out the full trailer up above, and peep the synopsis and more info on the series, as well as some photos, below. Then on Sept. 25, head over to Netflix and enjoy.

Devin (Allen Maldonado), a former sneakerhead turned stay-at-home dad, gets back in the game only to quickly find himself five G’s in the hole after falling for one of old friend Bobby’s (Andrew Bachelor) get-rich-quick schemes. Desperate to get his money back before his wife finds out he’s fallen off the wagon, Devin enlists the help of a ragtag group of fellow shoe lovers on his global hunt for the elusive “Zeroes,” the holy grail of hard-to-find kicks.

Sneakerheads stars Allen Maldonado, Andrew Bachelor, Jearnest Corchado, Matthew Josten, Yaani King Mondschein, Justin Lee, and Aja Evans. Executive Producers for the show are Longino, Inny Clemons, Complex Network's Justin Killion, Olive Bridge Entertainment's Will Gluck and Richard Schwartz, Haven’s Kevin Mann and Brendan Bragg, Jason Belleville, Rod Grable, and Meyers.