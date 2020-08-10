Even in a downtrodden economy, fake sneakers continue to flourish.

We warned readers back in April that fake Dior x Air Jordan 1s were surfacing prior to their official street date, and now the fugazi footwear has become the highlight of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) bust. The government organization reports today that officers stationed at its Dallas/Fort Worth port recently seized a shipment of fake sneakers headed for Mexico.

Valued at a total exceeding $4.3 million, officials say that the counterfeit packages contained more than 1,800 fake pairs of the aforementioned Dior x Jordans along with other fake shoes. According to the report from the CBP, the shipment was made up of 60 boxes originating from Hong Kong and declared as "Ball Golf" items.

"Counterfeiters trafficking in phony merchandise are not concerned about the American consumer or the damage their fake goods can do to our economy. CBP will continue to take every opportunity to intercept illegitimate goods and disrupt transnational criminal enterprises seeking to fund criminal activities with counterfeit or pirated merchandise," said Timothy Lemaux, CBP Port Director.

Lauded as one of the most desirable sneakers of 2020, the (real) Dior x Air Jordan 1 released via a website sign-up in late June and buyers were allowed to purchase the shoes beginning July 1. The sneakers, which retailed for $2,000 in both their high and low-top iterations, are currently reselling for around $10,000.