Dior just released its highly anticipated Air Jordan collaboration here. The collection can be reserved online on a first-come, first-served basis for in-store pickup at a later, unspecified date. Dior's site says it will send out confirmation emails for those able to purchase pairs on July 1.

There has been scant information about the arrival of the Dior x Air Jordan 1, the most coveted item from the capsule, since the public first saw the shoe in December 2019. Details about a release surfaced in March 2020 that suggested the shoe would be available first on April 6, but the widening of the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a delay.

The collab with the French fashion house includes the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 1 Low, and a range of ready-to-wear apparel and accessories. The Air Jordan 1 High Dior pairs were made in Italy, hence the unusually high price.



Ahead of its release, the Dior x Air Jordan 1 High was expected to retail for $2,200. The shoe is listed on secondary markets like StockX in a wide range of astronomical prices, with some sizes hovering around the $10,000 mark.