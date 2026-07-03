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A distressed black cap with "DEPT. LANVIA" written on it, next to a yellow and white slip-on sneaker with a sock-like design.
Style

Temu Addresses Streetwear Fakes, But Many Slip Through The Cracks

Although Temu says it takes intellectual property rights and trademarks seriously, third-party sellers still find ways to sell bootleg streetwear items.

Lei Takanashi905 days ago
Sneakers

Man Loses $20K After Buying Alleged Fake Sneakers From Teenager

Featuring multiple Air Jordan 1s including the rare Dior collab.

Victor Deng928 days ago
Kool Kiy Rever Carolina Sneakers
Sneakers

Nike Responds to Kool Kiy, Labels Him 'Serial Copyist' in Infringement Case

Nike responds to designer Kool Kiy's counterclaim to the brand's trademark infringement case over Air Jordan 1 and Dunk lookalike sneakers. Full story here.

Riley Jones1229 days ago
Fake Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1
Sneakers

Fake Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s Are Already Out There

Buyer beware: fake Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers are already in circulation and the real shoes haven't even been made yet. Find out more here.

Riley Jones1577 days ago
fake-nike-sneaker-lawsuit
Sneakers

Unsealed Evidence in Nike Counterfeit Lawsuit Shows Fake Shoes, Lanyards, Neon Signs

In 700 pages of newly unsealed documents, lawyers for Nike capture the alleged counterfeit sneaker sales they say the defendants have participated in.

Brendan Dunne1590 days ago
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Fake Dior Jordan 1 Low
Sneakers

In Nike Counterfeit Lawsuit, Sealed Order Freezes Defendants' Assets

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants are selling counterfeit Nike on sites like Amazon. Here's what the restraining order against the sellers says.

Brendan Dunne1594 days ago
Fake Dior x Air Jordans
Sneakers

Nike Sues Counterfeit Sellers, Blames Amazon & eBay for Allowing Fakes

In a new lawsuit over fake sneakers, Nike is suing an unnamed group of counterfeit sellers and blaming online marketplaces for allowing them to operate.

Riley Jones1627 days ago
Nike Oceania
Sneakers

How Nike Bootlegged Its Own Sneakers

In 1982, Nike bootlegged its Oceania runner to help bypass import laws and formed the Nike One Line. This is how that history influenced a current Air Force 1.

Tim Newcomb1682 days ago
supreme logo
Style

Father and Son Behind Fake Supreme Operation Sentenced and Charged $10.4 Million

Michele Di Pierro, 53, has been hit with eight years while his son Marcello, 24, got three years after Supreme said the two pretended to be owners.

Brenton Blanchet1839 days ago
Fake Dior Jordans Chunky Dunky SBs Seized CBP
Sneakers

Fake Dior Jordans, Chunky Dunky SBs, Viagra Pills, and More Seized in Customs Bust

Dior Air Jordans and 'Chunky Dunky' Nike SBs among $32 million in counterfeit product seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Click for more on the story.

Brandon Richard2039 days ago
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bootleg sneakers
Sneakers

The Most Important Bootleg Sneakers, From Bape to Warren Lotas

From Nigo’s A Bathing Ape’s “Bapesta” to the most recent Warren Lotas “Dunks," these are the most important bootleg shoes in sneaker history.

Matt Welty2063 days ago
Warren Lotas Fake Nike Dunk Lawsuit (2)
Sneakers

Nike Asks Court to Stop Warren Lotas 'Dunk' Pre-Orders

After suing Warren Lotas for his lookalike Dunk sneakers, Nike files a preliminary injunction to stop pre-orders. Find out more here.

Riley Jones2096 days ago
Warren Lotas Fake Nike Dunk Lawsuit
Sneakers

Nike Suing Warren Lotas Over SB Dunk Imitations

Nike is suing designer Warren Lotas over 'promoting and selling fakes' of the brand's coveted SB Dunk sneakers. Learn more about the lawsuit here.

Riley Jones2103 days ago
Counterfeit Dior Air Jordan Sneakers
Sneakers

What Does the Government Do With $37 Million in Counterfeit Shoes?

A Customs and Border Protection officer explains what will happen to the counterfeit Dior x Air Jordan 1s seized in Texas. This is where fake shoes go to die.

Brendan Dunne2157 days ago

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