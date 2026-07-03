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Let's stop arguing what constitutes a fake shoe and bring it back to simpler times.Matt Welty
Whether its Opiumcore or fake Pandabuy hauls, there is truly some horrible fashion trends on TikTok right now. Here are the eight worst offenders.Lei Takanashi
Whether it was Lil Baby's fake $400,000 Patek or Soulja Boy's bootleg Gucci collection, our favorite celebs have been caught wearing some hilarious fakes.Lei Takanashi
A comprehensive look at the Nike vs. StockX NFT & counterfeit sneaker lawsuit. Find out what happened, where it stands, and what could happen next here.Brendan Dunne