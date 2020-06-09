Jordan Brand revisiting its iconic "Hare" campaign, Nike adding to its collection of Dunk Low releases in 2020, and more highlight this week of sneaker releases.

The drops start on Thursday this week with Nike releasing its sustainable "Space Hippie" pack and Sneeze dropping its Reebok Club C collab to benefit Black Lives Matter. The Swoosh follows up that four-shoe offering with the "University Red" Dunk Low and "Hare" Air Jordan VI both hitting select retailers on Friday. Things wrap up on Saturday morning with the "Home and Away" pack of Air Force 1 Jewels, Nike's "Red and Blue" pack, and the "Animal Instincts 2.0" Air Jordan III covered in various reptile prints.

Check out a detailed look at all of these releases below.