For the past couple of months, it has been tough to keep track of sneaker releases on a weekly basis given the various delays and movements that have been taking place. However, there appears to be some solid pairs worth paying attention to that, for the time being, will be making their way to retailers throughout this week.

On Wednesday, the "Hare" Air Jordan VI is slated to finally hit retailers following multiple delays along with Nike's "Red and Blue" pack of retro basketball models. The "Anthracite" Adapt Auto Max is releasing the following day. Reebok will also be dropping off two pairs of the Question Low with colorful patent leather toeboxes. On Friday, Brain Dead's earth-toned Reebok Classic Leather is releasing as well. The big release this weekend is Saturday's "Top Three" Air Jordan V, while the "BeTrue" Nike Air Force 1 is set to arrive early next week on Monday morning.

Take a detailed at all of this week's biggest sneaker releases below.