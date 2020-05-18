Last week, Travis Scott and LeBron James collaborated on a T-shirt to commemorate the high school graduating class of 2020. While the shirt itself is no longer available, the idea of larger collaboration between the two piqued our interest. With the Astroworld artist and the accomplished Laker both under the Nike roster and the obvious mutual respect between the two, a sneaker project between the two seems possible, if not inevitable.

Scroll through for what we think some of Scott's best Nike and Air Jordan collaborations would look like on shoes including the Air Zoom Generation, LeBron 7, and more.

Travis Scott Air Jordan IV x Nike Air Zoom Generation

Travis Scott Air Jordan VI x Nike LeBron 7

Travis Scott Air Jordan I High x Nike LeBron 8

Travis Scott Nike Air Max 270 React x Nike LeBron 9

Travis Scott Nike Air Force 1 Low x Nike LeBron 17