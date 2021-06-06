ESPN aired an ad on Sunday parodying its own documentary series 30 for 30 to promote the release of the upcoming LeBron James-led film, Space Jam: A New Legacy. Titled “The Bunny & The GOAT,” the mockumentary explains why James ended up in another dimension alongside the Looney Tunes.

We also get our first look at Zendaya lending her voice for the role of Lola Bunny. News of her involvement first surfaced in early April when Entertainment Weekly reported that Lola would be voiced by the youngest winner of an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, shortly after the first trailer for A New Legacy debuted. Soon after, the casting was confirmed through the film’s Twitter account.

Prior to the debut trailer, an Entertainment Weekly cover story revealed that A New Legacy director Malcolm D. Lee chose to alter Lola Bunny’s look, ditching the short shorts and crop top worn in the 1996 film, in favor of a looser-fitting uniform that resembled the rest of the members of the Tune Squad team.

Lee said he was caught off guard by the “very sexualized” depiction of Lola and wanted the revamped version to “reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters,” especially since she’s now considered to be the team’s “best non-LeBron player.”

A New Legacy will be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16, 2021.