Will Smith is turning his depths into dollars by creating a show that will document his fitness journey.

Smith is starring in an unscripted YouTube series titled, Best Shape of My Life. According to Entertainment Tonight, the six-part docu-series will follow Smith as he tried to become what the title suggests. The series will also feature guest stars like professional athletes health and fitness experts, doctors, and other YouTube content creators who will help Smith “improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more.”

Smith paired this announcement with a shirtless Instagram post.

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better,” he wrote. “No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!”

His new show comes after Smith declared his current physique “the worst shape of my life.”