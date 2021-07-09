Following her show on Wednesday, July 7, Wendy Williams is facing criticism over her insensitive coverage of TikTok star Swavy’s death.

19-year-old TikToker Swavy died from an apparent gunshot wound in Delaware on Monday, police confirmed. Born Matima Miller, he was identified by the Wilmington Police Department as the victim of “a fatal shooting incident.” Swavy created content, primarily dance and comedy skits, on TikTok under his @babyface.s handle, which had over 2.5 million followers and close to 100 million video likes.

Williams covered his death on the Hot Topics portion of The Wendy Williams Show this week, and Twitter was not impressed after a clip for her coverage circulated on the social media platform. “I have no idea who this is,” she opened, asking those in the studio to “clap” if they know of Swavy. “Clap if you know who Swavy is,” she said, to mostly silence.

“Well, he’s a TikTok a star, he’s got more followers than me… 2.5 million,” she said, to which her supervising producer Norman Baker remarked she had more followers on Instagram as if that were important when discussing someone who died. “Well, as my son Kevin would say, ‘No one uses Instagram anymore,’” she replied. “And as far as TikTok, I don’t use that at all. I don’t know what that is, I don’t wanna be involved.”

She then added, “So here he is,” turning to face a picture of him on the screen behind her. Staring in silence to awkward laughter from the audience, she concluded, “He’s 19, and he was murdered Monday morning.”

Needless to say, many took issue with the clip, which is nothing new for Wendy Williams. Earlier this year, she insisted that YoungBoy Never Broke Again should go to jail, which upset his mother. While just this month, Tabitha Brown playfully roasted Wendy Williams, much to the enjoyment of Twitter.

Check out responses to how Wendy Williams covered the murder below.