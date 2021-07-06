A 19-year-old TikTok star known for his dancing videos died from an apparent gunshot wound in Delaware on Monday, police have confirmed.

Swavy, whose real name is Matima Miller, was identified as the victim of “a fatal shooting incident” by the Wilmington Police Department, according to a Tuesday statement. He died after being transferred to a hospital Monday morning, and police did not specify where he was shot.

Swavy, who created TikTok videos under the handle @babyface.s, had over 2.5 million followers on the app and nearly 100 million video likes. The majority of his content included dance videos and comedy skits, with his clips touching on a variety of topics.