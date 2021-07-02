Tabitha Brown took social media by storm a few years ago for her warm voice and even warmer spirit, and that spirit manifests itself through even the most negative of moments— like Wendy William’s criticizing Tabitha for being able to retire her husband after working 15 years on the LAPD.

During one of Wendy William’s daytime television show segments, she commented on Brown’s marriage, saying that it would inevitably crumble. Tabitha Brown then proceeded to tell Wendy about herself in the absolute sharpest polite way possible.

“Good Morning @wendyshow ❤️🙏🏾, ,” she wrote in the caption to her response to the segment. “Keep God FIRST! This is my word and prayer for @wendyshow and anyone else that doesn’t understand this type of love and support❤️. God bless y’all! #tabithabrown.”

In the five-minute video, Tabitha gracefully responded to Wendy by imploring her not to project her own issues onto their marriage.

“Wendy, the pain you must be in to feel this way, honey, I’m so sorry,” she said. “But listen, let me tell you this. Twenty-three years I’ve been with my husband, broke for a very long time together. Struggled for a very long time together. Succeeded for the last couple of years together.”

Tabitha’s response ended up going viral with many pointing out how she was able to meet negativity with such kindness and composure.