Wendy Williams is facing criticism from YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s mother after she blasted the rapper following his FBI arrest this week.

On Monday, YoungBoy was arrested on an outstanding federal warrant related to a 2020 drug arrest, and he allegedly attempted to flee on foot. The rapper engaged in a short pursuit with the FBI and the LAPD, and was ultimately tracked down after a K-9 unit was deployed to find him and a perimeter was set up around the area. Wendy Williams was especially critical of him, and believes that he should be locked up after the incident.

“He’s got to go to jail,” said Williams around the 15:30 point of the Tuesday, March 23 episode of the Wendy Williams Show. “How do you do a hot pursuit? There are innocent people out here. You could’ve hurt innocent people in your hot pursuit and running through people’s backyards. Nobody wants that—bringing down the property values. And how is that you do what you do with seven kids at only 21 years old.”

Her and the audience then proceeded to laugh after she highlighted a social media post from Yaya Mayweather, daughter of Floyd and the mother of one of YoungBoy’s children, which read, “My day is ruined.” Needless to say, YoungBoy's mother Sherhonda Gaulden isn't happy with what Williams had to say.

In a since-deleted post on her Instagram Story, Gaulden made her feelings on Williams’ comments abundantly clear. “Fuck Wendy Williams around here letting a half dead 90 year old white man suck her dick worried about my child stop tagging me in bullshit,” she wrote.

Fellow Baton Rogue rapper Boosie Badazz offered his support to YoungBoy on Twitter, and followed the tweet up with criticism of Williams. “Stop it Wendy Williams you did a hot 21 kilos of coke before your 21st bday all the way till your amazing tumble,” he wrote.

Check out the clip from the Wendy Williams show above.