On Thursday, Disney put out more details regarding its Star Wars-themed hotel that’ll launch next year.

The reveal included a brief, vague trailer (see above) and, far more relevantly if you’re actually interested in staying there, a breakdown of the prices.

The Galactic Starcruiser will be a two-night “adventure” that has been promoted by Disney World as “part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game.”

For two guests the least amount of money that can be shelled out to take part is $4,809. According to the Hollywood Reporter, what that’ll get you is: a standard cabin, food and drink, and an experience that includes things like lightsaber training, bridge crew training (feels like a lot of training?), and a trip to the Galaxy’s Edge park area. Note that alcohol is not included in that “food and drink” part; that’ll be extra.

Related Stories STORY CONTINUES BELOW Disney Previews Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Hotel at Disney World

For a family of four you can bump that minimum price tag up to $5,999.

Dollar amounts have not yet been attached to upgraded rooms, such as the Galaxy Chess Suite (which has two windows that peer out into “space,” rather than the standard single) and the Grand Captain Suite, which has three windows. Other add-ons include Captain’s Table seating that’ll get you out of eating at the public tables.

An FAQ has been put out by Disney that potentially answers further questions you may have.