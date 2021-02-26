Tom Holland’s take on Peter Parker and Spider-Man is much-loved by MCU fans, but his future with the Marvel films is unclear after Spider-Man 3: No Way Home.

In an interview with GQ, Holland spoke about how his contract with Marvel is coming to an end following the release of No Way Home. “We haven’t got long filming now and it’s quite sad, because this is the end of my contract after this film is up,” Holland said, although filming for Spidey 3 has wrapped since the interview was conducted. “I really don’t know what the future holds, so I am just savouring every moment, as it could potentially be the last.”

He clarified, however, that he hopes he can do more, but he doesn’t have another contract signed just yet. “As I was cast as Spider-Man six years ago, I have always had the contract there as a safety net," he added. "I would never need to worry as, next year, I always had another Spider-Man film—but not any more. I’m just looking at my phone waiting for it to ring with a new contract.”

Since he discovered he initially got the role when everyone else in the world found out, he joked that he might already be signed on for more films without knowing just yet. “Yes, maybe I’m already signed up for Spider-Man 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10,” he joked. As for whether he’d star in another, he suggested he would not hesitate. “Absolutely. One hundred per cent, yes," he said, while adding that he'd want the "core team" of director Jon Watts and co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon still involved.

During the interview, he also touched upon the amusement he felt thinking about Disney studio executives finding out he’s also starring in Cherry, a dark drama in which he plays a veteran struggling with addiction and PTSD. “I think there might have been some people at Disney confused as to why their Spider-Man had become a heroin addict,” he joked.

Those rumors regarding Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reprising their roles as alternate universe Spider-Men came up again, too, but he once again shut that down. "I knew you were going to ask me that. No, they are not on set. And neither of them are in this film," he said. "But I am being asked that question a lot. If you see a red dot on my head it’s a Sony or Marvel sniper about to blow my head off." For what it’s worth, Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina are on board to reprise their roles from their respective Spider-Man entries, both of which were different incarnations of Spider-Man. The Tobey and Garfield dream isn’t dead yet, but it’s not quite alive and well, either.

