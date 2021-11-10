As fans anxiously anticipate the arrival of Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is dropping month, Tom Holland revealed that the superhero film wouldn’t be as lighthearted and happy as some might expect.

In a recent interview with Total Film, Holland explained that Spider-Man: No Way Home is actually “not fun,” explaining that the tone of the film is “dark” and “sad.”

“What people will be really surprised about is that it’s not fun, this film,” Holland said. “It’s dark and it’s sad, and it’s going to be really affecting. You’re going to see characters that you love go through things that you would never wish for them to go through. And I was just really excited to kind of lean into that side of Peter Parker.”

Holland continued by explaining how Peter Parker “meets his match” in this film, and having to go up against a formidable adversary is what made playing him enjoyable.

“Peter Parker is always someone who’s looking up,” Holland said. “He’s always really positive. He’s always like, ‘I can fix this. I can do this.’ Whereas in this film, he feels like he’s met his match. He’s like, ‘I don’t know what to do.’ That was an aspect of the character that I’d never seen before, and I was really, really excited to try to tackle.”

Rumors have been swirling around Spider-Man: No Way Home for months now. The official poster for the film reveals the Green Goblin in the background, a character teased in its first trailer, and Holland facing off against Doc Ock.

With about a month left before it hits theaters, Hollands latest comments are sure to have fans talking even more now.