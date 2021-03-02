T.I. will reportedly not reprise his role as Dave in the forthcoming third Ant-Man film from Marvel Studios.

Per the Hollywood Reporter’s Aaron Couch, T.I. is “not a part of the cast” for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The report notes, however, that it remains “unclear” whether this development is connected to the recent sexual assault allegations facing the Paper Trail artist and his wife Tiny.

The third Ant-Man entry, notably, is still in development, meaning which characters are included in the final shooting script could change before full-blown production begins. Peyton Reed, who previously helmed Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, will return as director.

The Ant-Man news comes a little less than a month after it was announced that MTV Entertainment, T.I., and Tiny had decided to halt production on T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.

In a statement to Deadline at the time, an MTV Entertainment rep said they were “aware of the allegations” against the show’s two main stars, which are “not connected” to the show itself.

“Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information,” the rep added.

Atlanta-based entrepreneur Sabrina Peterson shared the alleged assault stories of more than 30 women via Instagram in January, with 11 of those women having come forward with plans to seek legal action against T.I. and Tiny. And this week, Peterson filed a defamation lawsuit against the couple.

In late January, a spokesperson for Tip “T.I.” Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Harris shared an amended statement with Complex in which the couple called the allegations against them “egregiously appalling.” The spokesperson also said the couple was “taking this matter very seriously.”

Read the full statement, originally shared in January, below: