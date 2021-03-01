T.I. and his wife Tiny are potentially facing a criminal investigation after the couple was accused of engaging in a series of criminal acts including drugging, rape, and kidnapping. The allegations were brought to light after a former friend of the couple began sharing stories of alleged victims on her Instagram account in Jan. 2021. Since then, dozens of women have come forward with similar stories of abuse. Eleven women are now calling for a criminal investigation to be launched. Here is a comprehensive breakdown of what is happening in the unfolding case.