Everyone wants a piece of Jake Paul at this point and The Game is no stranger to conflict.

This weekend, The Game took to Twitter where he tried to issue a head-up, two-on-two fight between Jake Paul and his famous brother, Logan, and him and his own brother.

“Yerrr, @jakepaul, @LoganPaul…. meet me & my little brother downtown LA in front of staples center and let’s just fight head up fades,” The Game wrote. “no gloves, no money needed…. just on some me & my brother will fuck you & your brother up shit !!!!”

Game’s tweets slid across Jake Paul’s desk, prompting the YouTuber-turned-boxer to troll the rapper.

“Hate it or love it you would get knocked the fucked out,” Paul wrote in reference to The Game’s 2005 hit single, “Hate It or Love It.”

Both Jake and Logan Paul are attempting to reinvent themselves as professional boxers. In the process, they got the greatest to ever do it, Floyd Mayweather, to entertain them by taking an exhibition fight against Logan.

Like Jake, The Game has a brother who stands out in his own right. Big Fase 100 helped Game start his rap career. Despite this, the pair have had a rocky relationship that often plays out in public via diss tracks. But now it seems that the brothers have come together under the common goal of fighting the Pauls.