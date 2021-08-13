Terry Crews has decided to weigh in on the celebrity bathing debate.

After Jake Gyllenhaal, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher all offered statements regarding their irregular bathing schedules, Crews said he falls on the other end of the spectrum.

“I took three [showers] today,” Crews told Access Hollywood. ”Three. Today. See, me and Dwayne [Johnson] are right. I took one in the morning, after the workout, and then I took one before I got here. And then I took one in between acts.”

The Rock recently tweeted that he is “the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb,” and revealed he bathes three times a day.

“I love to shower. I love to, because I spend so much time sweating,” Crews continued. “First of all, if you ain’t been sweating, you don’t need to shower…. But I spend all day sweating, all the time, running and working out, and it ain’t nice. My wife is like, ‘Babe, babe, babe.’ I’m Mr. Old Spice, you know what I mean? So I’ve got to get clean.”

The bathing debate began last month when Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast that they only bathe their kids when they see dirt.

“Otherwise, there’s no point,” Kutcher said. “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever.

Jake Gyllenhaal also weighed in on the debate, saying that he finds bathing to “be less necessary, at times.” He continued, “I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.’

On the flipside, Jason Momoa said that he definitely showers.

“I’m not starting any trends, I shower, trust me,” Momoa said. “I shower, I’m Aquaman. I’m in the f**king water. Don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. I’m good.”