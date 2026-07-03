Jake Gyllenhaal

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Chance The Rapper at the PUBLIC's Met Gala after party with Doechii and Janelle Monae held at the PUBLIC Hotel on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Denzel Washington attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France.
Pop Culture

Chance the Rapper Says Denzel Washington Jokingly Challenged Him to See Who's 'More Famous'

The three-time Grammy winner met Washington during a performance of 'Othello.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams372 days ago
Pauletta and Denzel Washington in 2022 at Netflix's 'The Piano Lesson' premiere in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington’s Wife Pauletta Points to ‘Narrow-Minded People' for ‘Othello’ Tony Awards Snub

Pauletta Washington was very "surprised" the Broadway production was left off the 2025 Tony Awards nominations list.

Jaelani Turner-Williams435 days ago
Samuel L. Jackson outside theater
Pop Culture

Samuel L. Jackson Says ‘I Don’t Believe That Sh*t’ to Fan Who Said He Loves Him

The fan spotted Jackson outside the premiere of Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal's Broadway show, 'Othello.'

tara mahadevan454 days ago
Pop Culture

'Beef' Season 2: Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, Charles Melton, and More Rumored to Star

Season 1 of the Netflix and A24 show won eight Emmys and three Golden Globes.

tara mahadevan872 days ago
Pop Culture

French Director Thomas Bidegain Responds to Rumors That Jake Gyllenhaal's Behavior Shut Down His Movie Set

Gyllenhaal was allegedly giving people a hard time and asked for several rewrites to Bidegain's script.

Mark Elibert895 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor Beat the Absolute Sh*t Out of Each Other in 'Road House' Trailer

Directing the remake to the 1989 original is Doug Liman, known for 'Mr. &amp; Mrs. Smith' and 'The Bourne Identity.'

Trace William Cowen905 days ago
Pop Culture

Bradley Cooper Criticized for Using Large Prosthetic Nose in Biopic of Jewish Conductor Leonard Bernstein

However, the Leonard Bernstein family shared a statement supporting Cooper’s portrayal of their father. “It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose. Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we're perfectly fine with that,” his children wrote.

Joe Price1066 days ago
Conor McGregor
Pop Culture

Conor McGregor to Make Acting Debut Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in Prime Video's 'Road House' Remake

Conor McGregor will be make his acting debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the Prime Video reimagining of the classic '80s action film 'Road House'

Jordan Rose1444 days ago
Jake Gyllenhaal arrives for the Los Angeles Premiere of "Ambulance"
Pop Culture

Watch Jake Gyllenhaal Cover Celine Dion During ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue

The actor returned to 'SNL' more than 15 years after his hosting debut. During his monologue, he made a call back to his last appearance with some singing.

Joshua Espinoza1560 days ago
Director Michael Bay, actor Jake Gyllenhaal and actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Pop Culture

Michael Bay Rips ‘Sh*t’ CGI in His New Movie ‘Ambulance’

Michael Bay said most of the action sequences shot in his film 'Ambulance' were crafted in real-time, but expressed disappointment at a few of its CGI shots.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1573 days ago
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Jake Gyllenhaal attends the premiere of "The Lost Daughter," Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "All Too Well."
Pop Culture

Jake Gyllenhaal Addresses Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well" After Speculation It Was About Him

Jake Gyllenhaal has finally shared his thoughts on Taylor Swift’s extended version of “All Too Well,” which appeared on the re-recorded version of 'Red.'

Joe Price1611 days ago
ambulance trailer michael bay
Pop Culture

Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Star in Trailer For Michael Bay's 'Ambulance'

Universal Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for Michael Bay’s action-thriller 'Ambulance,' starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Joe Price1731 days ago
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Aniston at the 9th Annual Hollywood Film Festival AWards Gala in 2005.
Pop Culture

Jake Gyllenhaal Explains Why Filming Sex Scenes With Jennifer Aniston in 'The Good Girl' Was 'Torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal appeared on 'The Howard Stern Show,' where he described what it was like shooting sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston in the movie 'The Good Girl.'

Joe Price1744 days ago
terry-crews
Pop Culture

Terry Crews Offers His Take on Celeb Bathing Debate by Revealing His Showering Routine

Terry Crews decided to weigh in on the bathing debate, responding to Jake Gyllenhaal, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher's statements about not washing regularly.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1799 days ago

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