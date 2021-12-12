Saturday Night Live returned from a two-week hiatus this weekend, kicking off the show’s cold open by poking fun at former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his brother, former CNN host Chris Cuomo.

The skit begins with Dr. Anthony Fauci, played by Kate Mckinnon, sharing a holiday message, before introducing “two unemployed brothers on Christmas Day”: Pete Davidson’s Andrew Cuomo and Andrew Dismukes’ Chris Cuomo.

“Hello, I’m disgraced, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo,” Davidson began. “I’m disgraced, former CNN host, Chris Cuomo,” Dismukes chimed in. “And we both lost our jobs because of COVID,” Davidson replies, to which McKinnon’s Fauci shakes his head and says, “That’s not why. That’s not why you lost your jobs.”

McKinnon’s Fauci ended the segment by saying, “I think we can all agree on at least a few things: We all want to spend time together with our families.” “Family is all we have,” Davidson’s Andrew added, with Dismukes’ Chris saying, “as of two weeks ago.”

The skit arrives just a week after Chris was fired by CNN for his involvement with his brother Andrew’s sexual misconduct scandal. CNN released a statement last Saturday morning announcing Cuomo’s termination, citing his involvement in his brother’s defense against his sexual misconduct charges.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” CNN said. “We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

Andrew Cuomo resigned as New York governor back in August, after he was hit with multiple allegations of sexual harassment.