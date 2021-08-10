New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced his resignation on Tuesday, effective in 14 days.

The announcement came during an address Cuomo gave, titled “Gov. Cuomo Addresses the People of NY,” in which he discussed allegations of sexual harassment from several current and former employees, as noted in a recent state attorney general probe.

“The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing, and therefore, that’s what I’ll do,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Cuomo opened his resignation speech by saying that while people were outraged by news that he sexually harrassed women, he called them “false” and that the “most serious allegations” were not credible. Still, he said there were 11 women who he “truly offended.”

“I thought a hug and putting my arm around a staff person while taking a picture was friendly, but she found it to be too forward,” Cuomo said. “I kissed a woman on the cheek at a wedding and I thought I was being nice, but she felt that it was too aggressive. I have slipped, and called people ‘honey,’ ‘sweetheart,’ and ‘darling.’ I meant it to be endearing, but women found it dated and offensive.”

After discussing a few more of the allegations, Cuomo then said that he would “never want to be unhelpful in any way,” and wants to let “government get back to govenment.” Cuomo has served as the state’s 56th governor since 2011.

“As we say, it’s not about me, it’s about we,” Cuomo said.