CNN has terminated Chris Cuomo.

The news network announced its decision Saturday afternoon, just days after it suspended the primetime anchor for his involvement in his brother Andrew Cuomo’s sexual misconduct scandal.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” CNN said in a statement on Saturday. “We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

CNN did not provide details on the “new information” that surfaced during the review.

Andrew Cuomo resigned as New York governor back in August, after he was hit with multiple allegations of sexual harassment. Months before the resignation, Chris Cuomo admitted to helping his brother navigate the scandal in the media, but insisted he “never tried to influence” CNN’s coverage of the then-govenor.

On Tuesday, CNN said it had suspended Chris Cuomo “indefinitely” following revelations about the extent of his role in Andrew Cuomo’s campaign. Documents released by the New York attorney general included texts, emails, and transcripts that revealed Chris Cuomo had used his resources to collect information about his brother’s accusers.

Chris Cuomo released the following statement about his firing.

“This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” he said. “So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work.”

News of the firing was met with mixed reactions.

CNN has not announce who will permanently replace Chris Cuomo in the 9 p.m. slot., but it has been noted that the producers and staffers will remain in place.

Stay tuned as more information becomes available.