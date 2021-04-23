Jersey Shore cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested in Los Angeles Thursday on a felony domestic violence charge, TMZ has learned.

“We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate,” Ortiz-Magro’s attorney Scott Leemon said. “As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time.”

A sourced has informed TMZ that Jenn Harley, his ex-girlfriend and mother of their child Ariana, was in Las Vegas at the time of his arrest, and had nothing to do with the incident. Harley is reportedly headed to Los Angeles to pick up Ariana, who was with Ortiz-Magro.

Back in October, In Touch Weekly reported Ronnie went Instagram official with Saffire Matos, sharing photos of the two while on vacation in Puerto Rico. The last time he posted a photo of them together was a few months ago, which included the hashtag #MyOtherHalf.

TMZ notes that Ortiz-Magro was still on probation, stemming from a plea deal he struck in a domestic violence case involving Harley. The Jersey Shore star was arrested after a neighbor called the police in response to a physical altercation that resulted in his ex-girlfriend knocking on their door with Ariana, who was 18 months at the time, in her arms.

Ortiz-Magro was holding a knife when police arrived and refused to leave the home. He was eventually tased and taken into custody where he was booked on kidnapping charges.