Rockstar Games has unveiled a new story-based expansion coming to GTA Online featuring Dr. Dre, and it also boasts the return of a fan favorite character.

Set to arrive Dec. 15, the story is entitled The Contract and sees players reunite with one of GTAV’s three main protagonists, Franklin Clinton. Working at his “celebrity solutions agency” F. Clinton and Partner, players will also link up with another fan fave, Lamar Davis, as they work on a contract for their high-profile client Dr. Dre. Not only does the legendary producer/rapper lend his likeness and voice to the game, frequent collaborator Anderson .Paak also makes a brief appearance in the trailer for The Contract up top.

A press release promises the latest GTA Online expansion will have “exclusive brand new tracks from Dr. Dre alongside a heavy hitting lineup of artists.” A new radio station will also be added to the game, and Rockstar teases that it’ll feature “some very special guest hosts.” Access to The Contract is free for all owners of Grand Theft Auto V, as with previous additions to the ever-expanding online portion of the game.

Recently, Snoop Dogg said that Dre was “making great fucking music” for Grand Theft Auto, and it’s possible The Contract is what he was talking about. Rockstar is set to bring GTA Online, through both a remastered version of V and a standalone release, to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles next year. The game first released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 back in September, 2013.

Watch the trailer for The Contract above.