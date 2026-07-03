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Split image: Left shows Nine Vicious with braided hair and a nose ring in a bathroom. Right shows Young Thug in a red feathered hat and sunglasses on stage.
Music

Nine Vicious Denies Young Thug Re-Signed Him to YSL for 'Millions'

The rapper is responding after Thugger spoke up during a livestream with PlaqueBoyMax.

Alex Ocho27 days ago
Two images: Left shows Pooh Shiesty in a colorful shirt and yellow cap with jewelry. Right shows Gucci Mane in a pink outfit performing with a microphone.
Music

Pooh Shiesty Accused of Forcing Contract Release by Gunpoint in Alleged Gucci Mane Kidnapping

"As alleged, [Shiesty] produced an AK-style pistol and forced one of the victims to sign a release from the recording contract at gunpoint," a prosecutor said at a press conference on Thursday.

Trace William Cowen107 days ago
(L-R) Gunplay and Rick Ross.
Music

Gunplay Says Rick Ross Abandoned Him When Career Stalled: 'It Was Crickets'

The rapper suggests he was abandoned at Maybach Music Group despite delivering hit records.

Alex Ocho130 days ago
Pete Hegseth in a suit is speaking at a podium with a serious expression, gesturing with his hand.
Life

Pete Hegseth Reportedly Pressures AI Company To Grant Pentagon Full Access or Face Consequences

The defense secretary and former Fox News host allegedly gave the company a hard deadline.

Complex Staff143 days ago
Trinity Rodman with braided hair in a ponytail, wearing a black suit with a white shirt and striped tie, smiles against a dark background.
Sports

Trinity Rodman Reportedly Highest-Paid Women's Soccer Player in World After Washington Spirit Deal

"I’ve made the DMV my home and the Spirit my family," Rodman said of the three-year deal.

Trace William Cowen176 days ago
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Karrahbooo with long hair and glasses singing on stage, holding a microphone.
Music

Karrahbooo Says She’s Turning to Streaming After Claiming She’s Stuck in a '720 Deal'

The rapper said the "720 deal" has left her with no income to support herself.

Mark Elibert238 days ago
K-Pop group NewJeans stand in a line, posing and waving at a fashion event. They are dressed in stylish outfits, with a pink backdrop behind them.
Music

NewJeans’ Haerin and Hyein Rejoin Record Label as Other Members Signal Possible Return

After a Seoul court upheld ADOR's contracts, the K-pop group's remaining members expressed interest in returning.

Alex Ocho248 days ago
Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, smiling in front of a blue backdrop with NBA and MGM Resorts logos.
Sports

Adam Silver Says WNBA Players 'Deserve' Big Raises in Next CBA

As the WNBA prepares for a new collective bargaining agreement, the NBA commissioner says he expects “a big increase” in player pay.

Mark Elibert270 days ago
Tyshawn Jones wearing a blue cap and colorful checkered jacket stands in front of a blue background with a floral design and cursive text.
Style

Tyshawn Jones Hits Supreme With $25 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged Defamation and Contract Breach

The pro skater says the brand made defamatory comments about him to third-party brands and stakeholders within the industry.

Alex Ocho432 days ago
Ryan Coogler discussing Sinners
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler Explains the ‘Motivation’ Behind Securing the Rights to ‘Sinners'

The filmmaker joins a small pool of directors including Quentin Tarantino and George Lucas who have successfully negotiated ownership of their works.

Alex Ocho454 days ago
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Instagram profile with username \mhdhh_friends,\ 5.1M followers, 0 posts, and 1 following. No content displayed.
Music

NewJeans Removes 'NJZ' Branding From Social Media Accounts Amid Contract Dispute

The K-Pop girl group, who recently announced their hiatus at ComplexCon Hong Kong 2025, wiped references of their new name from their social media accounts amid a legal dispute with their company, ADOR.

Alex Ocho465 days ago
Jermaine Dupri wearing sunglasses and a hoodie, poses in front of a SiriusXM backdrop.
Music

Jermaine Dupri Addresses Criticism Over His Independent Artists Comments: 'I Don’t Know Everything'

The producer let his fans know he has knowledge about the independent market.

Mark Elibert494 days ago
President Joe Biden sitting at the Oval Office desk, with American and presidential flags in the background.
Pop Culture

Joe Biden Signs With Hollywood Talent Agency CAA Following His Term in Office

The agency previously represented Biden from 2017 to 2020 when he published a book and toured nationally.

Alex Ocho529 days ago
LiAngelo Ball wearing a blue Detroit Lions beanie and jersey, with tattoos and a cross necklace, smiling at an event.
Music

LiAngelo Ball Says He Signed the 'Best Music Contract': 'Don’t Hate Me, Bro'

Gelo signed a Def Jam contract earlier this month for an alleged $13 million and full ownership of his masters.

Alex Ocho534 days ago
Cardi B in a glamorous black dress poses confidently on backdrop.
Music

Cardi B Says Her Success Made Record Labels Sign Female Rappers

Bardi says her 2017 hit single "Bodak Yellow" helped other women in rap gain opportunities.

Alex Ocho548 days ago
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Split image. Left: Marlon Wayans. Right: Harvey Weinstein.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Said Weinstein Bros. Demise Was ‘God’s Revenge’ for Stealing ‘Scary Movie’: ‘Vengeance Is Mine’

The multi-hyphenate likened Weinstein's prison sentences for sexual assault as retribution for lowball offers and stolen film ideas.

Alex Ocho682 days ago
Jalen Brunson in a New York Knicks uniform walking on the basketball court at Madison Square Garden during a game
Sports

NBA Fans Praise Jalen Brunson for Taking Massive Pay Cut in New Contract Extension With Knicks

On Friday, the Knicks point guard signed a four-year, $156.5 million extension with New York, which is $113 million less guaranteed than he is eligible to sign for a year from now.

Brad Callas735 days ago
Joey Chestnut, in a Nathan's shirt, competes in a hot dog eating contest, covering his mouth. Announcer and assistants are visible in the background. Sign shows 61
Sports

Joey Chestnut Is 'Gutted' as Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Disqualifies Him From Competing Over Vegan Brand Deal

"We hope that he returns when he is not representing a rival," Major League Eating said of the 40-year-old champion.

Brad Callas767 days ago

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