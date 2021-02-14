Making her Saturday Night Live debut, actress, director, and legend Regina King took the 30 Rock stage this weekend to recount her long and “pretty wild career.”

In her opening monologue, the One Night in Miami director acknowledged that people’s experience watching her work may vary. “If you’re Black you probably know me from being in some of your favorite movies,” she joked. “If you’re white you probably know me from Watchmen or this monologue.”

“If you’re white, you probably know me from Watchmen” – Regina King 😂#SNL pic.twitter.com/iada1RDVst — Geeks of Color #BlackLivesMatter (@GeeksOfColor) February 14, 2021

The Watchmen star also joked darkly about how she handles “Black fame.”

“Whenever Black fame gets too crazy for me, I just go to the next white town and I’m the regular suspicious shopper again,” she said.

Sporting a bucket hat, Kenan Thompson joined King during her monologue to serve as the actress’ hype man by rapping about her accomplishments.

“I’m a trained actor and I don’t need all that,” she said to Thompson, who kept interrupting her.

Before Saturday night’s show, King shared a sweet note left behind by last week’s host Dan Levy. “Regina! You got this! Much Love, Dan,” the Schitt’s Creek star wrote.

Last week, Levy hosted the show with musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. Next week Regé-Jean Page will host SNL with performances from rapper and Puerto Rican prince Bad Bunny.