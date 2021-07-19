Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent have done it again: the third series in the growing Power universe—Power Book III: Raising Kanan—is a prequel series, taking us back to 1991, aka the era where 50’s Power character Kanan started to get educated about the game. One of the most important things about a period piece like this is getting the sounds of that time right, and for many, 1991 was one of those years. Thinking back to the look and feel of hip-hop and Black music in general at the time, Raising Kanan could end up having one of the doper soundtracks of the year.

During a recent conversation with series creator Sascha Penn, Complex learned how important (and pricey) these 30-year-old songs were for this series. “Music, as you can imagine is really, really pricey,” Penn explained. “If you’re talking about that particular era, even songs that didn’t really hit, it’s still really, really expensive. But again, when you’re creating a world like this, it has to feel authentic, because you’re watching it and you’re like, ‘Shit. I remember 1991.’ The music is such a visceral connection to the time period.” Penn, Starz, and the Power crew made it happen, and we’re able to relive a classic era of music through the latest series in this universe.

As we’ve done before, we’ll be collecting the music from the series, week by week, so you won’t have to worry about missing a needle drop. Keep it locked, and be sure to check out Power Book III: Raising Kanan Sunday nights on Starz and on the Starz app.