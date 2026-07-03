Latest Stories
'Nemesis’ Director Mario Van Peebles Reflects on 35 Years Since ‘New Jack City’
We caught up with the legendary filmmaker to discuss his classic feature film directorial debut and how it informs the new Netflix series
'Power' Creator Courtney Kemp Inks Overall Deal With Netflix
Courtney Kemp, creator of 'Power,' has reportedly inked a reported eight-figure overall deal with Netflix that will see her develop shows for the streamer.
How 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Creator Sascha Penn Brought the 'Family Drama' to Life
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' series creator Sascha Penn talks about how he got the Starz job, how expensive outfitting actors for a 1991 series is, and much more.
Woody McClain Steps Off-Stage and Into the Streets for ‘Power Book II: Ghost’
Woody McClain speaks on his love of the 'Power' universe, playing Mary J. Blige's son on TV, and his aspirations for the director's chair.
'Power' Moves With Series Creator Courtney Kemp | Watch Less Episode 47
Courtney Kemp, creator of Starz's 'Power', joins Watch Less to talk 'Power Book II: Ghost', her favorite MCU films, and why you're wrong about Tariq.