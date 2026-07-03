Courtney Kemp

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Mario Van Peebles attends the 2026 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night Screening of "Barefoot In The Park" at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 30, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

'Nemesis’ Director Mario Van Peebles Reflects on 35 Years Since ‘New Jack City’

We caught up with the legendary filmmaker to discuss his classic feature film directorial debut and how it informs the new Netflix series

Khal64 days ago
Courtney A. Kemp attends the Power Series Finale Episode Screening.
Pop Culture

'Power' Creator Courtney Kemp Inks Overall Deal With Netflix

Courtney Kemp, creator of 'Power,' has reportedly inked a reported eight-figure overall deal with Netflix that will see her develop shows for the streamer.

Jose Martinez1802 days ago
Sascha Penn attends 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' global premiere event and screening
Pop Culture

How 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Creator Sascha Penn Brought the 'Family Drama' to Life

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' series creator Sascha Penn talks about how he got the Starz job, how expensive outfitting actors for a 1991 series is, and much more.

Khal1826 days ago
Woody McClain
Pop Culture

Woody McClain Steps Off-Stage and Into the Streets for ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Woody McClain speaks on his love of the 'Power' universe, playing Mary J. Blige's son on TV, and his aspirations for the director's chair.

Austin Williams2143 days ago
Watch Less logo
Pop Culture

'Power' Moves With Series Creator Courtney Kemp | Watch Less Episode 47

Courtney Kemp, creator of Starz's 'Power', joins Watch Less to talk 'Power Book II: Ghost', her favorite MCU films, and why you're wrong about Tariq.

Complex2143 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App