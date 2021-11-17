Netflix has unleashed a teaser trailer for the fourth and final season of Ozark.

“No ending is reached by accident,” promises the teaser, indicating there’s going to be a decidedly violent conclusion to the Jason Bateman-led crime drama. Featuring backwards footage of some of the show’s most violent and shocking moments, the teaser is narrated by Bateman’s Marty Byrde as he warns about the endless cycle of violence.

“Human beings make decisions, they commit acts, and that makes things happen. It creates a snowball effect, causes other people to make decisions,” says Byrde in the dramatic preview. “The cycle continues and the snowball keeps rolling.”

Netflix revealed last month that the final season will debut its first half in January, with each part consisting of seven episodes each.

Laura Linney co-stars as Wendy Byrde. She and the Arrested Development alum are joined by the likes of Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertnet, and two-time Emmy winner Julia Garner. Killer Mike is also expected to make a cameo in Season 4, per Billboard.

To coincide with the teaser, Deadline also shared a series of first-look photos of the new episodes.

Part 1 of Ozark Season 4 is due to arrive on Netflix on Jan. 21, 2022.