Hulu has released the first full-length trailer for the upcoming series Only Murders in the Building, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

The limited series follows Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez), who are brought together by their love of true crime podcasts and the desire to investigate the death of a man named Tim inside their New York City apartment building where every resident is a suspect. The trio decides to start their own podcast, detailing their findings, even though they have no idea what they’re doing on both fronts.

“As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years,” the synopsis reads, per TVLine. “Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.”

Created by Martin and John Hoffman, with Dan Fogelman (This Is Us) executive producing, Only Murders features an impressive cast that includes Amy Ryan (The Office), Jane Lynch (Glee), Nathan Lane (The Lion King), and Sting.

The 10-episode series will premiere on Hulu on Aug. 31. Check out the trailer up top.