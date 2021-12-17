Olivia Munn gave birth to her and John Mulaney’s first child together last month, according to a new report.

On Friday, TMZ—citing “sources with direct knowledge”—reported that Munn “secretly” gave birth on Nov. 24 in Los Angeles, California.

At the time of this writing, neither Munn nor Mulaney had publicly commented on news of the birth. At any rate, congrats to the two on the reported birth of their baby boy.

“In the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. … I met her, actually, for the first time in life at your wedding,” Mulaney told friend and Late Night host Seth Meyers during a pregnancy-announcing interview back in September that was remarkably vulnerable and, at times, characteristically hilarious.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mulaney—who filed for divorce from Anna Marie Tendler earlier this year—reflected on the end of his marriage and his time in rehab, at one point joking about the Capitol riot. “I went to rehab again, this time for two months,” he said at the time. “I got out in February. I lived in sober living for another month and a half. The insurrection was on January 6. I had nothing to do with that.”

In October, Munn—who can currently be heard as part of the main cast for Marvel’s Hit-Monkey series on Hulu—made a separate appearance on Meyers’ show during which she broke down some of the pregnancy-related advice she had been receiving.

“I’m exhausted a lot, I’m tired, but it’s going really good,” Munn, who was also recently seen in Justine Bateman’s directorial debut Violet, said. “I’m getting lots of really great advice from people and a lot of confusing advice, as well, but I’m doing really good.”

Complex has reached out to reps for both Munn and Mulaney for comment and will update this post accordingly.