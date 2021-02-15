Netflix has a new documentary on the horizon focused on the late legend himself, the Notorious B.I.G.

On Monday, the streamer launched the first trailer for Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, which fans will note takes its title from the Life After Death track of the same name.

Described as an origin story-esque reflection on the life and career of the hugely influential Brooklyn artist, I Got a Story to Tell is expected to feature interviews and additional commentary from key figures including Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Faith Evans, Lil’ Cease of Junior M.A.F.I.A., and others. Voletta and Diddy also serve as executive producers on the project.

Back in 2016, the “I Got a Story to Tell” track made a slew of headlines after Fat Joe said the basketball player mentioned in the lyrics was the late Anthony Mason. Diddy also backed up this take. Not long after, director Aristotle Torres dropped a short film based on the song in celebration of what would have been Biggie’s 44th birthday.

Unsolved, a true crime series in which the first season takes on the murders of Biggie and 2Pac, was previously made available on Netflix. The USA Network original production initially premiered in February of 2018 and stars Wavyy Jonez as Biggie, Marcc Rose as 2Pac, Josh Duhamel as Detective Greg Kading, and Jimmi Simpson as Detective Russell Poole.

The Netflix original documentary Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell is out on March 1. Below, get a first look at the official poster: