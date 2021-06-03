Netflix doesn’t often reveal viewing figures for its original content, but the streaming giant has just unveiled its top ten most-watched original films in a rare move.

Deadline reports that Netflix revealed the early viewing figures for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. The zombie action flick is already tied for the No. 10 spot on the most-watched original movies list, and is set to garner an impressive 72 million views in its first four weeks on Netflix. The George Clooney-led The Midnight Sky, which arrived in December, shares the spot.

As noted by TechRadar, the full list is comprised of viewing figures for these originals in the first four weeks of their debuts on Netflix, with six of the releases dropping in 2020. Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth remains at the No. 1 spot with 99 million views in its first four weeks, while 2019’s wildly successful Bird Box sits at No. 2 with 89 million.

Check out the full list below.

1. Extraction (2020) – 99 million

2. Bird Box (2018) – 89 million

3. Spenser Confidential (2020) – 85 million

4. 6 Underground (2019) – 83 million

5. Murder Mystery (2019) – 83 million

6. The Old Guard (2020) – 78 million

7. Enola Holmes (2020) – 76 million

8. Project Power (2020) – 75 million

9/10. The Midnight Sky (2020) and Army of the Dead (2021) – 72 million